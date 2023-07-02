Altoona had its annual independence day celebration with new activities!

The annual Independence Day celebration took place in Cinder City park, Altoona, with new games...
The annual Independence Day celebration took place in Cinder City park, Altoona, with new games and more!(WEAU)
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Independence Day is drawing closer, and so are the celebrations, some even happening before the Fourth of July.

Altoona is taking it into their own hands to celebrate America’s independence by shooting off fireworks, hosting races, creating a kids zone, providing food and concessions, and also having cribbage and bean bag tournaments.

Recreation Manager, Debra Goldback, said that this event has been around for a long time.

“It’s been in Center City Park. We’ve been hosting this in Center City Park for quite some time now. I don’t know the exact number of years, but we’ve been here for quite some time. Initially it kind of started out as just fireworks and people would just come down to the park to watch the fireworks. And then it was like, well, we have a crowd of people here, let’s add some things. And every year we just keep adding more,” Goldback said.

Altoona’s Independence Day celebration is an annual event with new activities every year.

The firework show was sponsored by festival foods.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EXPLOSIVE DEVICE FOUND IN CHIPPEWA FALLS
Explosive device found in Chippewa Falls destroyed by authorities
Thorp's Nolechek's Meats is being sold after 71 years.
Nolechek’s Meats sold after 71 years
Investigation
Authorities investigating suspicious death of a person in Jackson County
Chippewa County court during the first hearing of the Lily Peters' homicide case April 27.
New hearing scheduled in Lily Peters case
Fireworks in Eau Claire
Fireworks to take place July 4 in Eau Claire, watch live on WEAU

Latest News

This years Kubb championship was held in Eau Claire.
EAU CLAIRE HOSTS KUBB PRE-CHAMPIONSHIP
Sportscene 13 6PM Saturday
Skywarn 13 Forecast 6PM Saturday
Pre-Championship Kubb Tournament