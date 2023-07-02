Altoona had its annual independence day celebration with new activities!

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Independence Day is drawing closer, and so are the celebrations, some even happening before the Fourth of July.

Altoona is taking it into their own hands to celebrate America’s independence by shooting off fireworks, hosting races, creating a kids zone, providing food and concessions, and also having cribbage and bean bag tournaments.

Recreation Manager, Debra Goldback, said that this event has been around for a long time.

“It’s been in Center City Park. We’ve been hosting this in Center City Park for quite some time now. I don’t know the exact number of years, but we’ve been here for quite some time. Initially it kind of started out as just fireworks and people would just come down to the park to watch the fireworks. And then it was like, well, we have a crowd of people here, let’s add some things. And every year we just keep adding more,” Goldback said.

Altoona’s Independence Day celebration is an annual event with new activities every year.

The firework show was sponsored by festival foods.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.