Crews respond to structure fire in the Town of Pleasant Valley

By Melanie Walleser
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT
TOWN OF PLEASANT VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is hurt after a structure fire in the Town of Pleasant Valley Saturday evening.

According to the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, first responders from the Eau Claire Sheriff’s Office and Township Fire Department were sent to a fire around 5:45 p.m.

When first responders arrived, the occupants had already evacuated the resident and were not seriously hurt.

The structure is a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

