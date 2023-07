EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Express will maintain their one game lead in the Great Plains East Division with their 6-4 win over the Duluth Huskies.

Their win marks their 12th straight over Duluth and third straight win. With an 8-2 record over their last 10 games the team now controls their playoff destiny with two games remaining in the first half.

