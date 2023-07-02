A grand parade took place in Augusta amidst their annual Bean and Bacon Days event

Augusta had their 47th annual Bean and Bacon Days event this week, with a multitude of...
Augusta had their 47th annual Bean and Bacon Days event this week, with a multitude of activities...(WEAU)
By Ellie Ulbricht
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Augusta has its annual Bean and Bacon Days event this week.

On Sunday, there was a grand parade, a car show, competitions, an ice cream social, and so many other activities.

Not only is this a celebration of America’s independence, but Parade Coordinator, Carol Peuse, said it also celebrates the famous Bush Beans, which started in Augusta.

“It’s a celebration of Bush brothers. That’s how it started. But Bean and Bacon days is something that’s really kind of a symbol around Augusta. Bush’s beans were actually tested out at the Black Bear supper Club,” Peuse said.

Assistant Fire Chief for Augusta Bridge Creek Fire Department, Mark Johnson, said that this festival is unique to Augusta.

“It’s just what the event is. You know, you’ve got the Strawberry festival and different ones with the different towns have that their different festivals and stuff. This is our festival. This is the Bean and Bacon Days event,” Johnson said.

In the Bean and Bacon Days grand parade, there were over 85 floats which trailed along Lincoln Street.

“We have some unique ones. Like the one right behind me. We have stilt walkers. We have the horses. It’s just, there’s so many, the queens floats. There are so many great ones that we have come through. The antique cars and stuff like that,” Johnson said.

But the organizations behind them have great causes. Like Zor Shriner Funsters Group.

Member Ken Olm, said that they try and help children who need it, as best they can.

“The Shriners Hospitals for Children. Or, the Shriners Parent Corporation, if you want to call us that. It’s all volunteers. We raise and spend $3 million a day for 20+ hospitals around the country. We provide our orthopedic care and burn units,” Olm said.

The Funsters have been participating in this parade for years. They even have a large ride to fit some stuffed animals in.

“We have our bus. We have a 1902 flint. We’ve got an assortment of clowns. We also have costumed characters. So today we have Batman with us,” Olm said.

The rest of the Bean and Bacon Days festivities go until the end of Independence Day.

“We’ve got the horse pull coming up. That’ll be tomorrow at the Lions field. We got the fireworks out at the lake,” Johnson said.

More activities are to come, until the fireworks shoot off at dusk on the 4th.

Organizers of the event welcome anybody in the area to come and join them in celebrating the Fourth of July.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation.
Two people hurt in Vernon County rollover
The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The name of the...
One person injured in rollover crash in Monroe County
Chippewa County court during the first hearing of the Lily Peters' homicide case April 27.
New hearing scheduled in Lily Peters case
Swimming pool
Officials post advisory for Lake Altoona Beach
Investigation
Authorities investigating suspicious death of a person in Jackson County

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Web Wx (7/2/23)
A level 2 (SLIGHT RISK) has been outlined for all of Western Wisconsin Tuesday
Strong to severe storms possible on Independence Day
Side of recently built apartment building in Eau Claire, WI
Signed bipartisan legislation could bring more affordable housing to the region
One person dead in rollover crash in Town of Franklin