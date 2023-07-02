A grand parade took place in Augusta amidst their annual Bean and Bacon Days event

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Augusta has its annual Bean and Bacon Days event this week.

On Sunday, there was a grand parade, a car show, competitions, an ice cream social, and so many other activities.

Not only is this a celebration of America’s independence, but Parade Coordinator, Carol Peuse, said it also celebrates the famous Bush Beans, which started in Augusta.

“It’s a celebration of Bush brothers. That’s how it started. But Bean and Bacon days is something that’s really kind of a symbol around Augusta. Bush’s beans were actually tested out at the Black Bear supper Club,” Peuse said.

Assistant Fire Chief for Augusta Bridge Creek Fire Department, Mark Johnson, said that this festival is unique to Augusta.

“It’s just what the event is. You know, you’ve got the Strawberry festival and different ones with the different towns have that their different festivals and stuff. This is our festival. This is the Bean and Bacon Days event,” Johnson said.

In the Bean and Bacon Days grand parade, there were over 85 floats which trailed along Lincoln Street.

“We have some unique ones. Like the one right behind me. We have stilt walkers. We have the horses. It’s just, there’s so many, the queens floats. There are so many great ones that we have come through. The antique cars and stuff like that,” Johnson said.

But the organizations behind them have great causes. Like Zor Shriner Funsters Group.

Member Ken Olm, said that they try and help children who need it, as best they can.

“The Shriners Hospitals for Children. Or, the Shriners Parent Corporation, if you want to call us that. It’s all volunteers. We raise and spend $3 million a day for 20+ hospitals around the country. We provide our orthopedic care and burn units,” Olm said.

The Funsters have been participating in this parade for years. They even have a large ride to fit some stuffed animals in.

“We have our bus. We have a 1902 flint. We’ve got an assortment of clowns. We also have costumed characters. So today we have Batman with us,” Olm said.

The rest of the Bean and Bacon Days festivities go until the end of Independence Day.

“We’ve got the horse pull coming up. That’ll be tomorrow at the Lions field. We got the fireworks out at the lake,” Johnson said.

More activities are to come, until the fireworks shoot off at dusk on the 4th.

Organizers of the event welcome anybody in the area to come and join them in celebrating the Fourth of July.

