Hot and humid weather kicks off the new week with a threat for severe weather on Independence Day

We closed out this first weekend of July with nice weather across the area as weak high pressure over Lake Superior gave way to a mostly sunny sky with temperatures back above normal in the upper 80s to around 90. A dry night is expected with mostly clear skies sticking around as winds become calm. Once again, overnight lows will drop back into the low and mid-60s throughout Western Wisconsin. Sunshine makes a return tomorrow with some of the hottest temperatures we’ve seen so far this year as winds shift out of the southwest behind high pressure drifting to our south. As a result, afternoon highs for most locations are likely to reach the low 90s with dew points hanging out in the low to mid-60s as moisture begins to increase. That said, humidity will be in the “noticeable” category. Meanwhile, a cold front will slowly be making its way towards our neck of the woods during the day with a few scattered showers and storms not being ruled out by evening. It will be a warm and muggy night as abundant moisture in the air as well as some clouds make for a slow fall in temperatures as lows only dip to the upper 60s.

Sunshine and hot temperatures take hold ahead of a slow-moving cold front

Heading into Independence Day, our cold front will be draped over Minnesota as it prepares to slide through Western Wisconsin by later in the day. Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected for the holiday with scattered showers and storms developing as the boundary draws closer. While there are a few differences in when these may initiate, most models are in agreement for us to see these sometime during the afternoon and evening when peak daytime heating has occurred. Along with the storm chances comes a risk for severe weather as dew points will be well into the 60s and near 70 for some, resulting in plenty of moisture to work with as well as sufficient instability and wind shear. For now, the Storm Prediction Center has placed all the area in a level 2, or slight risk, for severe weather. Our primary threats look to be large hail and damaging winds, though an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. If you have outdoor plans, you’ll want to closely monitor our forecasts as some details are subject to change. Highs Tuesday will climb back into upper 80s and low 90s with a muggy feel. Showers and storms will remain possible Tuesday night, which could impact fireworks plans as the cold front gradually pushes across the area. Lingering scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible into Wednesday with breezy northwest winds and temperatures in the upper 70s. By Thursday, Canadian high pressure will be situated over the Northern Plains with slightly cooler and drier air as highs only reach the mid-70s with sunny skies. We’ll see much of the same Friday, though temperatures should climb back into the seasonable 80s. Sun and clouds are forecast next weekend with minor chances at a stray shower or storm on Sunday.

