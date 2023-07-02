Hot and humid weather kicks off the new week with a threat for severe weather on Independence Day

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
By Derrek Dalman
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We closed out this first weekend of July with nice weather across the area as weak high pressure over Lake Superior gave way to a mostly sunny sky with temperatures back above normal in the upper 80s to around 90. A dry night is expected with mostly clear skies sticking around as winds become calm. Once again, overnight lows will drop back into the low and mid-60s throughout Western Wisconsin. Sunshine makes a return tomorrow with some of the hottest temperatures we’ve seen so far this year as winds shift out of the southwest behind high pressure drifting to our south. As a result, afternoon highs for most locations are likely to reach the low 90s with dew points hanging out in the low to mid-60s as moisture begins to increase. That said, humidity will be in the “noticeable” category. Meanwhile, a cold front will slowly be making its way towards our neck of the woods during the day with a few scattered showers and storms not being ruled out by evening. It will be a warm and muggy night as abundant moisture in the air as well as some clouds make for a slow fall in temperatures as lows only dip to the upper 60s.

Sunshine and hot temperatures take hold ahead of a slow-moving cold front
Sunshine and hot temperatures take hold ahead of a slow-moving cold front(WEAU)

Heading into Independence Day, our cold front will be draped over Minnesota as it prepares to slide through Western Wisconsin by later in the day. Mostly to partly sunny skies are expected for the holiday with scattered showers and storms developing as the boundary draws closer. While there are a few differences in when these may initiate, most models are in agreement for us to see these sometime during the afternoon and evening when peak daytime heating has occurred. Along with the storm chances comes a risk for severe weather as dew points will be well into the 60s and near 70 for some, resulting in plenty of moisture to work with as well as sufficient instability and wind shear. For now, the Storm Prediction Center has placed all the area in a level 2, or slight risk, for severe weather. Our primary threats look to be large hail and damaging winds, though an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out. If you have outdoor plans, you’ll want to closely monitor our forecasts as some details are subject to change. Highs Tuesday will climb back into upper 80s and low 90s with a muggy feel. Showers and storms will remain possible Tuesday night, which could impact fireworks plans as the cold front gradually pushes across the area. Lingering scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible into Wednesday with breezy northwest winds and temperatures in the upper 70s. By Thursday, Canadian high pressure will be situated over the Northern Plains with slightly cooler and drier air as highs only reach the mid-70s with sunny skies. We’ll see much of the same Friday, though temperatures should climb back into the seasonable 80s. Sun and clouds are forecast next weekend with minor chances at a stray shower or storm on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation.
Two people hurt in Vernon County rollover
The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The name of the...
One person injured in rollover crash in Monroe County
Chippewa County court during the first hearing of the Lily Peters' homicide case April 27.
New hearing scheduled in Lily Peters case
Swimming pool
Officials post advisory for Lake Altoona Beach
Investigation
Authorities investigating suspicious death of a person in Jackson County

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Rain chances return on Independence Day as heat and humidity increase early this week
Skywarn 13 Forecast 6PM Saturday
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
July starts off warm and dry before rain chances arrive for Independence Day
WEAU Skywarn 13 Forecast Friday