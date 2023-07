EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin natives Jerry Kelly and Steve Stricker are amongst the leaders at the 2023 US Senior Open.

The friends were in the same pairing for Round 3 on Saturday. They also shot matching 68 rounds to finish second and third respectively.

Kelly will play in the final grouping with Bernhard Langer for the final round.

