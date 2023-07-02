One person dead in rollover crash in Town of Franklin

(Pixabay)
By Melanie Walleser
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOWN OF FRANKLIN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a rollover crash in the Town of Franklin Saturday afternoon.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on County Road C around 2:10 p.m. According to Sergeant Evan Mazur, it appears a wild animal may have contributed to the crash.

The case is still under investigation and names have not been released at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.
Sportscene 13 10PM Saturday