One person dead in rollover crash in Town of Franklin
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOWN OF FRANKLIN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a rollover crash in the Town of Franklin Saturday afternoon.
According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on County Road C around 2:10 p.m. According to Sergeant Evan Mazur, it appears a wild animal may have contributed to the crash.
The case is still under investigation and names have not been released at this time.
