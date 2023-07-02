One person dead in rollover crash in Town of Franklin

TOWN OF FRANKLIN, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a rollover crash in the Town of Franklin Saturday afternoon.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on County Road C around 2:10 p.m. According to Sergeant Evan Mazur, it appears a wild animal may have contributed to the crash.

The case is still under investigation and names have not been released at this time.

