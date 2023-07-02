One person injured in house fire in Sparta

By Melanie Walleser
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Sparta Area Fire District responded to a report of a house fire Sunday morning in Sparta.

When Chief Mike Arnold who lives 3 blocks away, responded to the fire at 419 West Montgomery Street at around 3:42 a.m, he advised heavy smoke and flames were coming out of the structure.

The occupant of the home was attempting to put out the fire with a garden hose and sustained 2nd degree burns and was transported by Sparta Ambulance to a LaCrosse hospital.

Chief Arnold said he knows the area of origin and the exact cause is under investigation at this time.

The home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. A dog was also able to get out of the house with no injuries.

A motorhome parked next to the house also sustained heavy fire damage. Fire crews were on the scene for 3 hours and Montgomery street was closed during this time.

Chief Arnold said the department was assisted by the Sparta Police Department, Sparta Ambulance Service, Xcel Energy and the Sparta Water Department.

