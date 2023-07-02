Pilot of power parachute in the hospital after crash in Chetek

Power parachute that crashed into powerline in Chetek, WI
Power parachute that crashed into powerline in Chetek, WI(Barron Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT
CHETEK, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in the hospital after a power parachute crashed into a power line in Chetek Saturday evening.

A release from the Barron County Sheriff’s Office said Chetek Police responded to a call of a power parachute colliding with a power line at the intersection of Lakeview Drive and City Park Drive at 8:00 p.m.

Chetek ambulance and Chetek Fire were called to the scene.

The passenger was checked by EMS and then released, but the pilot had to be flown to the hospital due to injuries sustained.

No word on how the pilot is currently doing.

The FAA is handling the investigation.

