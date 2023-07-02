Strong to severe storms possible on Independence Day

A level 2 (SLIGHT RISK) has been outlined for all of Western Wisconsin Tuesday
A level 2 (SLIGHT RISK) has been outlined for all of Western Wisconsin Tuesday(WEAU)
By Derrek Dalman, Darren Maier and Mike Dandrea
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While Independence Day is typically celebrated with fireworks, it seems that Mother Nature will be bringing “fireworks” of her own as scattered showers and storms are possible during the holiday. This comes as we are tracking a cold front to the northwest that will slowly be working towards Western Wisconsin the next couple days. An isolated strong thunderstorm can’t be ruled out Monday evening, but our highest chances for severe weather look to arrive on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has currently outlined all the area in a level 2, or slight risk, for severe weather Tuesday/night.

Western Wisconsin is under a level 2 risk for severe weather Tuesday
Western Wisconsin is under a level 2 risk for severe weather Tuesday(WEAU)

Abundant moisture, sufficient instability, and wind shear ahead of the approaching boundary will lead to scattered showers and storms developing sometime during the afternoon and evening Tuesday in region. These ingredients will not only help in storm formation, but could allow a few of them to turn strong to severe. Right now, the main threats will be large hail and damaging winds, though an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible with any thunderstorms.

Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats for severe weather Tuesday
Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats for severe weather Tuesday(WEAU)

There are still some uncertainties as far as when storms will actually initiate, and how potential showers and storms during the early morning could affect our severe weather potential later in the day. Chances for showers and storms continue into Tuesday night, which could impact local fireworks plans. That said, some details are subject to change as we get closer to the event. For those of you who have outdoor plans, you’ll want to closely monitor our forecasts for the latest updates. More details on this can be found in our weather discussion at weau.com/weather.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash remains under investigation.
Two people hurt in Vernon County rollover
The crash remains under investigation by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office. The name of the...
One person injured in rollover crash in Monroe County
Chippewa County court during the first hearing of the Lily Peters' homicide case April 27.
New hearing scheduled in Lily Peters case
Swimming pool
Officials post advisory for Lake Altoona Beach
Investigation
Authorities investigating suspicious death of a person in Jackson County

Latest News

Side of recently built apartment building in Eau Claire, WI
Signed bipartisan legislation could bring more affordable housing to the region
One person dead in rollover crash in Town of Franklin
Crews respond to structure fire in the Town of Pleasant Valley
The Sparta Area Fire District was dispatched to a reported house fire this morning to 419 West...
One person injured in house fire in Sparta