Strong to severe storms possible on Independence Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - While Independence Day is typically celebrated with fireworks, it seems that Mother Nature will be bringing “fireworks” of her own as scattered showers and storms are possible during the holiday. This comes as we are tracking a cold front to the northwest that will slowly be working towards Western Wisconsin the next couple days. An isolated strong thunderstorm can’t be ruled out Monday evening, but our highest chances for severe weather look to arrive on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has currently outlined all the area in a level 2, or slight risk, for severe weather Tuesday/night.

Western Wisconsin is under a level 2 risk for severe weather Tuesday (WEAU)

Abundant moisture, sufficient instability, and wind shear ahead of the approaching boundary will lead to scattered showers and storms developing sometime during the afternoon and evening Tuesday in region. These ingredients will not only help in storm formation, but could allow a few of them to turn strong to severe. Right now, the main threats will be large hail and damaging winds, though an isolated tornado or two can’t be ruled out. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible with any thunderstorms.

Large hail and damaging winds are the primary threats for severe weather Tuesday (WEAU)

There are still some uncertainties as far as when storms will actually initiate, and how potential showers and storms during the early morning could affect our severe weather potential later in the day. Chances for showers and storms continue into Tuesday night, which could impact local fireworks plans. That said, some details are subject to change as we get closer to the event. For those of you who have outdoor plans, you’ll want to closely monitor our forecasts for the latest updates. More details on this can be found in our weather discussion at weau.com/weather.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.