ASHLEY JANS

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate my teacher, Ms. Jans for the Sunshine Award because she has been working with me for the past four years of school. I will be moving to middle school next fall and will miss her greatly. She has helped me learn and grow so much over the years. She will always be my favorite teacher and has brought so much joy to my life. Thank you, Ms. Jans!

Brynn Pierce

