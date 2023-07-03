EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Brianna Chwala for the Sunshine Award. I had the pleasure of talking to Brianna while she was testing the beach at Mead Lake Campground on May 22nd. Before I even started the conversation, she had a bright smile on her face that was inviting, and so pleasant to see. I asked her what she was doing out of curiosity, and the conversation continued from there. Not only was she so knowledgeable about beach testing, but you could also tell that she was very passionate about her job with the Health Department. She told me everything the Health Department has a hand on, which is a lot from the sound of it. I, being the curious guy that I am, had a lot of questions and she happily answered every single one. After my half-hour conversation with Brianna, I found myself smiling. Brianna was so kind that I had to think of a way to repay her kindness. Brianna, you are a special person. I hope this Sunshine Award brings you joy, as the small conversation that we had brought me.

Dale Nelson

