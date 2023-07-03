BROOKE BEEBE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Brooke Beebe for the Sunshine Award. I want her to know she is very much appreciated. Her smile and laughter make everyone happy, and she deserves this award because she does everything for everyone and never asks for anything in return. She is a wonderful mother and grandmother and works hard. I value her and love her for everything she is.

Leigh Beebe

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A level 2 (SLIGHT RISK) has been outlined for all of Western Wisconsin Tuesday
Strong to severe storms possible on Independence Day
Power parachute that crashed into powerline in Chetek, WI
Pilot of power parachute hospitalized after crash in Chetek
One person dead in rollover crash in Town of Franklin
Crews respond to structure fire in the Town of Pleasant Valley
The crash remains under investigation.
Two people hurt in Vernon County rollover

Latest News

ERIKA GILPIN
ST. JOSEPH’S HOSPICE
JODI JOHNSON
ASHLEY JANS