EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Brooke Beebe for the Sunshine Award. I want her to know she is very much appreciated. Her smile and laughter make everyone happy, and she deserves this award because she does everything for everyone and never asks for anything in return. She is a wonderful mother and grandmother and works hard. I value her and love her for everything she is.

Leigh Beebe

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.