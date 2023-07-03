EC Official: Regency Inn & Suites not being sold to Tommy’s Car Wash

By Kim Leadholm
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisco’s, right across the street from Regency Inn and Suites, is staying open. Wisco’s sign says “Cancel the closing party. We’re staying open.”

WEAU reached out to Wisco’s for more information about the closure but they weren’t available for comment. The future of the Regency Inn & Suites though, is up in the air.

An Eau Claire City Official confirms that the city has been informed that the sale to Tommy’s Car Wash is not going forward. The property owner has not indicated any new plans, but the City of Eau Claire still has pending litigation against the Regency owner. The official adds that there is still potential for other interested developers to pursue a project on that site.

The litigation against the Regency owner was initially scheduled to start in June but was taken off the judge’s calendar because of the proposed sale of the property. The court action was based on the high levels of criminal activity at the hotel. As of March of 2023, Eau Claire Police had been called to the Regency more than 100 times.

As of right now, it’s not clear what will happen with the property moving forward. We reached out to the Regency owner and the Eau Claire Deputy City Attorney but have not heard back.

