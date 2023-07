EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Erika Gilpin for the Sunshine Award. Oma is always willing to help at the drop of a hat and with her help this year the Team Aubree thrift sale went on without a hitch. We want to thank her from the bottom of our hearts and let her know that she truly is amazing.

Kayla Weltzin

