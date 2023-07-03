Four suspects arrested after target shooting caused neighbor’s gunshot wound

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office arrested four suspects after their target shooting allegedly resulted in a neighbor getting shot in the leg in Wilton Sunday evening.

According to the sheriff’s office, police were dispatched to a property on County Highway M after a caller reported shots from a neighboring property that resulted in a man suffering a gunshot wound.

Police noted the injured man was taken to Tomah Health in a private vehicle.

Investigators found that four people were target shooting at a property next door. Their bullets were able to travel nearly 1,000 yards away because they did not have a proper backstop, the sheriff’s office explained.

The four suspects were arrested and taken to the Monroe County Jail.

