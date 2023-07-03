EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

My mom, Heather Isham, has been a pre-K/4-year-old kindergarten teacher for as long as I’ve known her. She is going on over 20 years of teaching. We met when I was 4 at the Ladysmith Head Start Center. I was in the foster care system then, and she and her husband, Dan, decided to give me a home. They adopted me when I was 6 years old. Since then, I have seen Heather change and inspire so many children and parents. She helps run this class on Wednesday nights during the school year that helps parents be the best parents they can be. Heather has also been a major part of Rusk County’s children’s lives. She had done everything, from throwing events for kids to go to, to seeing her past students in the store and seeing them run to give her a hug. Heather treats everyone we know and my friends like family and she has always done the most to make sure everyone around her is comfortable and happy. I truly believe she is the perfect candidate for the Sunshine Award because she really is the sunshine in the people of Rusk County’s lives.

Shannon Isham

