JODI JOHNSON

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Jodi Johnson. I had fainted while standing in line to check out at Sam’s Club. Two ladies helped me to my feet and walked with me to the bathroom where I could sit down. She helped me, bringing me cold water and a few other things. She stayed with me the whole time and then we walked to the manager’s office. After they took care of the articles I had in my cart, she then walked me out to my car and loaded my stuff in the trunk. I can’t thank the staff of the Eau Claire Sam’s Club enough!

Melinda Gardner

