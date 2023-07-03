EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to give a Sunshine Award to Jodi Johnson. I had fainted while standing in line to check out at Sam’s Club. Two ladies helped me to my feet and walked with me to the bathroom where I could sit down. She helped me, bringing me cold water and a few other things. She stayed with me the whole time and then we walked to the manager’s office. After they took care of the articles I had in my cart, she then walked me out to my car and loaded my stuff in the trunk. I can’t thank the staff of the Eau Claire Sam’s Club enough!

Melinda Gardner

