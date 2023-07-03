JOE MENTING

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

I would like to nominate Joe Menting for the Sunshine Award. My niece and her family were on vacation from Missouri. It was Memorial Day weekend, and something happened to their car. On Tuesday I went to Joe’s shop to see if he could get their vehicle in to be fixed ASAP as they had to travel back to Missouri on Wednesday. He fit them in and fixed their car. I am so thankful they made it back home safely. Joe did a wonderful job.

Maryann Weissinger

