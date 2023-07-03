Pet safety with fireworks

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As Fourth of July celebrations continue, the Eau Claire County Humane Association is sharing tips on how to keep your pets safe and comfortable with firework displays.

Karen Rabideaux, the Operations Director at ECCHA said Independence Day is always a busy time for animal shelters because of pets getting out, whether doors are left open or they get scared and escape. Rabideaux said she recommends leaving pets at home for Independence Day activities and doing what you can to keep them calm.

“Even the most relaxed pet is going to be under stress around different people. Loud noises, it being dark and then with the big booms is even excessive for some of the animals,” Rabideaux said. “So, you want to find a nice, quiet place for them. Have a light on.”

Rabideaux said keeping a tv or radio on as background noise for the pets can also help make them more comfortable.

