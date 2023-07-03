SHIRLEY DOANE SENIOR CENTER

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Shirley Doane Senior Center is such a pleasant place for the community to gather and socialize and the ladies that provide the care and supervision for the individuals that attend the Adult Day services especially play a huge role in making it such an inviting center to go to. They deserve the Sunshine Award for the love they have and show for the individuals who enter through those doors every day. They make them feel so loved and welcome. They do an amazing job.

Wilma Mast

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A level 2 (SLIGHT RISK) has been outlined for all of Western Wisconsin Tuesday
Strong to severe storms possible on Independence Day
Power parachute that crashed into powerline in Chetek, WI
Pilot of power parachute hospitalized after crash in Chetek
One person dead in rollover crash in Town of Franklin
Crews respond to structure fire in the Town of Pleasant Valley
The crash remains under investigation.
Two people hurt in Vernon County rollover

Latest News

ERIKA GILPIN
ST. JOSEPH’S HOSPICE
BROOKE BEEBE
JODI JOHNSON
ASHLEY JANS