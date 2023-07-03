EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

The Shirley Doane Senior Center is such a pleasant place for the community to gather and socialize and the ladies that provide the care and supervision for the individuals that attend the Adult Day services especially play a huge role in making it such an inviting center to go to. They deserve the Sunshine Award for the love they have and show for the individuals who enter through those doors every day. They make them feel so loved and welcome. They do an amazing job.

Wilma Mast

