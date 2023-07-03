EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

St. Joseph’s Hospice provides special care in times of great need, and they go above and beyond. The ability to have them come right to our facility is of such comfort to those needing that care. Everyone from the nurses to the support staff are true angels. We are so fortunate to have such caring individuals in our community. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

The Team at Traditions Assisted Living in Thorp

