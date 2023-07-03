ST. JOSEPH’S HOSPICE

(WEAU)
By Mary Ann Schumacher
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -

St. Joseph’s Hospice provides special care in times of great need, and they go above and beyond. The ability to have them come right to our facility is of such comfort to those needing that care. Everyone from the nurses to the support staff are true angels. We are so fortunate to have such caring individuals in our community. Please give them the Sunshine Award.

The Team at Traditions Assisted Living in Thorp

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A level 2 (SLIGHT RISK) has been outlined for all of Western Wisconsin Tuesday
Strong to severe storms possible on Independence Day
Power parachute that crashed into powerline in Chetek, WI
Pilot of power parachute hospitalized after crash in Chetek
One person dead in rollover crash in Town of Franklin
Crews respond to structure fire in the Town of Pleasant Valley
The crash remains under investigation.
Two people hurt in Vernon County rollover

Latest News

ERIKA GILPIN
BROOKE BEEBE
JODI JOHNSON
ASHLEY JANS