Authorities provide more details on Reeseville train derailment.

REESEVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - A train derailed Tuesday around 2 p.m. near the Village of Reeseville, according to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

The derailment resulted in the Canadian Pacific train having 29 cars off the track.

The Reeseville road crossing was closed to traffic on County Highway G/Main St. Officials estimated it would l take 3 to 6 hours to clear the roads.

Roads reopened earlier than expected, according to the sheriff’s office around 7 p.m. They said cleanup will continue and the public should stay off the railroad tracks.

Authorities responded to the crash, and they say there were no injuries. The train was mostly carrying grain, and there were no hazardous materials.

“When you think of train derailments, we’ve got a blessing here today in that everything is minimal, other than a lot of property damage,” Dodge County Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt said.

Schmidt also said he was thankful for the first responders who were able to respond to the scene immediately. He expressed gratitude for their effort on a hot day, and a holiday.

Lucas Worth, a Reeseville resident was surprised and frustrated that this would happen in a small, peaceful town like Reeseville on Independence Day.

“It’s the 4th of July and nobody expected this to happen,” Worth said. “A day like today is supposed to be with your family.”

Worth said he has never seen anything like this.

“You never really know what can happen.,” Worth said. “But in this town, definitely not. This is probably the wildest thing I’ve ever seen in a little town like this. I’ve lived in plenty of small towns in my life. This is pretty crazy”

The Dodge County Sheriff’s office said in a press conference at 5 p.m. that they are working with the DNR to see if there is any impact to the environment. They have not seen any impacts at this point.

The sheriff’s office had asked the public to stay clear of the area.

“We are asking the public to stay out of Reeseville,” Sheriff Schmidt said. “Allow the residents to get around, there are some backstreets that they can get around. But if you’re not from Reeseville, stay out of the village for today.”

The cause of the train derailment is still under investigation.

