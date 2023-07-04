Eau Claire Express win first half title & earn postseason berth

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Express dominated the Rochester Honkers 12-1 on Monday night to win the Great Plains East Division first half title and earn a postseason berth in next month’s Northwoods League playoffs.

Eau Claire got rolling in the third inning on the road in Rochester, scoring four runs in the frame and following it up with five more in the fourth.

Dylan O’Connell and Cole Conn leading the way for the Express with three RBI each.

On the mound, it was a great day for Isaac Lyon, who went seven innings, allowed just one run on three hits.

The Express had entered the night a game ahead of both the Honkers and Thunder Bay Bordercats in the standings.

The Express start the second half of the season tomorrow at Carson Park, as they face Thunder Bay in their annual 4th of July game.

