Eau Claire’s 4th of July Firework Extravaganza: where to watch

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There are plenty of places and opportunities for you to watch the fireworks for Independence Day in Eau Claire.

The Fireworks Extravaganza sponsored by Festival Foods will kick off at 10:05 p.m. from the High Bridge in downtown Eau Claire. More than 73 acres of city owned property have been designed for watching the fireworks.

The fireworks will be streamed on WEAU 13 News at 10:00 p.m. You can watch them HERE.

For viewing locations, road closures, and parking restrictions visit EauClaireWI.gov/July4

Trails & Bridges

Chippewa River Trail

Downtown Bridges – Phoenix Park & Haymarket Plaza pedestrian bridges

Madison Street Bridge – closed to vehicle traffic

Parks

Domer Park

Forest Street Green Space

Haymarket Plaza

Kessler Field

North Riverfronts Park

Owen Park

Phoenix Park

Upper Mt. Simon Park

Parking Ramps – top level open for viewing / free parking lower levels

Gibson Street (Lismore Hotel)

North Barstow Street

The City of Eau Claire asks that you be respectful of privately-owned property.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.