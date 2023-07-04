Eau Claire’s 4th of July Firework Extravaganza: where to watch

(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - There are plenty of places and opportunities for you to watch the fireworks for Independence Day in Eau Claire.

The Fireworks Extravaganza sponsored by Festival Foods will kick off at 10:05 p.m. from the High Bridge in downtown Eau Claire. More than 73 acres of city owned property have been designed for watching the fireworks.

The fireworks will be streamed on WEAU 13 News at 10:00 p.m. You can watch them HERE.

For viewing locations, road closures, and parking restrictions visit EauClaireWI.gov/July4

Trails & Bridges

  • Chippewa River Trail
  • Downtown Bridges – Phoenix Park & Haymarket Plaza pedestrian bridges
  • Madison Street Bridge – closed to vehicle traffic

Parks

  • Domer Park
  • Forest Street Green Space
  • Haymarket Plaza
  • Kessler Field
  • North Riverfronts Park
  • Owen Park
  • Phoenix Park
  • Upper Mt. Simon Park

Parking Ramps – top level open for viewing / free parking lower levels

  • Gibson Street (Lismore Hotel)
  • North Barstow Street

The City of Eau Claire asks that you be respectful of privately-owned property.

