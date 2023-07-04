A hot and humid Fourth of July with a risk of severe storms later today

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Factor the weather into your outdoor plans today as Mother Nature will not only be heating things up again, but may also provide some fireworks of her own this evening into tonight. If you will be spending a significant amount of time outside, be sure to stay hydrated and use that sunscreen! Sunshine will quickly get temperatures back into the 80s and 90s, while higher humidity will make it feel very uncomfortable.

Isolated thunderstorms may flare up through the afternoon, but it should remain dry for most places until sometime this evening.

A weak front in the area will help trigger more numerous thunderstorms after 6pm, and with some favorable conditions in play, the threat for some of these to turn severe will increase. The primary risk with these storms will be damaging winds and large hail, along with heavy downpours.

If these storms do materialize as forecast, they may certainly play a role in tonight’s fireworks display here in Eau Claire. Should the weather not cooperate and they are canceled, remember they will be rescheduled for Wednesday night.

Make sure to stay weather aware and have a way to receive National Weather Service warnings, should they be issued. In addition to checking our forecast on the website, a great resource is the Skywarn 13 weather app, available on both the Android and Apple platforms.

