More heat and humidity for the holiday with severe storms possible

Monday brought the hottest weather we’ve seen so far in 2023 with Eau Claire making it all the way to 95 degrees. The hot and humid weather has helped spark a few organized clusters of thunderstorms that have been sliding into the area since earlier this afternoon. The severe threat is low, but some stronger wind gusts may accompany these storms, along with small hail and very heavy rainfall. The storms are likely to weaken after sunset as they track to the east and southeast with a mainly dry overnight expected. It will be partly cloudy and muggy with lows staying in the 60s. Areas of fog may also form. As for the Fourth of July holiday, the weather may again turn active, especially in the late afternoon and evening hours. The same weak front just to our west will remain in the area as more energy arrives through Minnesota. We can expect a partly to mostly sunny sky Tuesday, and if you have outdoor plans for the holiday, be aware it will again be another hot and humid day with a good chance to see 90 degree temperatures return. Though a few scattered storms are possible by mid-afternoon, it should remain mostly dry. After 5/6pm, storm chances will start to increase and we may see a few organized storms develop and approach from the west. These would have the potential to produce strong winds and large hail, along with heavy rainfall. We will be watching this potential closely, which could play a role in area fireworks displays.

A few storms may turn severe for the holiday. (weau)

Storms Tuesday (night) may produce strong winds and large hail. (weau)

Tracking the potential of thunderstorms Tuesday (weau)

The threat for a few showers and storms will continue Tuesday night and possibly into Wednesday morning with more needed rainfall. Overnight lows will again stay in the 60s. The forecast then cools off and dries out as high pressure builds eastward from the Plains. Temperatures will cool off significantly with highs staying in the pleasant 70s for at least a few days. After any morning showers Wednesday, the rest of the day should be dry with at least partial sun returning, while Thursday looks mostly sunny. Friday and into the weekend temperatures will return to average, while the next weather system will be monitored for potential shower and storm chances.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.