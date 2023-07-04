Preparations for Eau Claire’s firework show

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Eau Claire’s annual firework show is back, and with some new additions!

This years show has been moved to the Highbridge, instead of Carson Park, to help with visibility, and because there is more space to shoot off 1,500 fireworks.

Community Services Director, Lane Berg, said everyone put in a lot of work to make this years show, extra special.

“So here we are, finally the 4th of July. There has been a lot of planning that’s taken place on behalf of the city and the fireworks launch people. And we’re here setting up right now. The Ace Pyro is unloading their trucks and they’ll be setting up on the Highbridge soon, getting all their wiring done. It’s almost a full day process for them,” Berg said.

Project Manager for Ace Pyro, Ken Schroeder, said the location from which the fireworks usually shoot out from, has changed for good reason.

“We’re going to basically be spanning the whole 550 feet of the bridge, which is a lot different than what people have historically seen at Carson. Because we call the board that the fireworks sit on, a front, and at Carson Park I had a 60 foot front to work with. Here on the bridge I have a 550 foot front to work with, which basically means that’s just more sky we can fill. Everything won’t be piled on top of each other,” Schroeder said.

Unfortunately, there is a chance it could rain during the firework show, in that case, plastic will go over the fireworks and the show will go on.

“Rain is obviously a concern, but we were set to fire even if it is raining, the only thing that would stop our show is severe weather,” Berg said.

Rain or shine, this year’s firework show will be a bit different than the last few years.

“The one thing I would encourage people that are coming down to watch the show, is definitely bring a radio or stream it from your phone or whatever, because we did choreograph it to music and there’s parts of the show that it’s essential to hear the music with the fireworks, or it’s not going to make sense. So I would really encourage people to somehow be able to listen to the soundtrack that was provided by Waxx, 104.5,” Schroeder said.

The Madison Bridge will be closed, started at 5:30pm, until the show is done.

The firework show will begin around 10:00pm and is planned to go until around 10:30pm.

Anybody planning to go see the Express game tonight at Carson Park, are welcome to join us watch the fireworks, downtown, once the game is over. :)

For those who are unable to physically see the fireworks, you can stream them live, here on our website!

