1 person dead, 1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Sawyer County

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SAWYER COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead, and another person is hurt after motorcycle crash in Sawyer County Tuesday.

According to information from the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office, on July 4, 2023, at 9:57 a.m. the Sheriff’s Office received a report of a motorcycle crash on South Highway 27/70, less than a mile east of Weirgor Road. Deputies responded, and were assisted by the Sawyer County Ambulance Service, the Couderay and Radisson Fire Departments, as well as Life Link Helicopter.

The Sawyer County Sheriff says investigation shows a motorcycle driven by 63-year-old Roger Mulroy of Siren, Wis. was traveling eastbound on South Highway 27/70 east of the intersection of Weirgor Road and made a maneuver to avoid hitting two deer in the roadway. Roger Mulroy lost control of the motorcycle, skidding down the roadway.

According to the Sheriff, Roger Mulroy died on scene due to the injuries he suffered. Passenger of the motorcycle, 45-year-old Heidi Mulroy, was taken to the Hayward Area Memorial Hospital by the Sawyer County Ambulance Service for the injuries she suffered.

The crash is under investigation by the Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office and the Sawyer County Medical Examiner.

