2 people hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County

TOWN OF GILMAN, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County.

On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at around 5:36 p.m., the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash with injuries on 330th Street, near 770th Avenue, in the Town of Gilman.

According to information from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, it was determined that a car operated by a 26-year-old man from Spring Valley, Wis., had been traveling southbound on 330thStreet when it attempted to make a left-hand turn into a private driveway. As it was doing so, the car was hit by an SUV that was northbound on 330th Street and being operated by a 27-year-old man from Spring Valley.

The Piece County Sheriff says both drivers were taken from the scene by Spring Valley EMS to Western Wisconsin Health in Baldwin, Wis. with undetermined injuries.

Assisting the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was Spring Valley Police Department, Spring Valley EMS, and the Spring Valley Fire Department.

