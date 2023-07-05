2 people hurt after pickup truck hits squad car in Buffalo County

BUFFALO CITY, Wis. (WEAU) - One Sheriff’s Deputy, and one other person is hurt after a pickup truck hit a squad car in Buffalo County Tuesday.

According to information from Barron County Sheriff Mike Osmond, on July 4, 2023, at 11:01 p.m. a Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office squad car was hit by a pickup truck at the intersection of 10th Street and Jefferson Street in Buffalo City. The pickup truck then went through a yard of a home and hit the home.

The Sheriff says the Sheriff’s Deputy and driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries. The driver of the pickup truck was taken from the scene by Scenic Valley Ambulance and the Sheriff’s Deputy driving the squad car was taken from the scene by another Sheriff’s Deputy. The occupants of the home were not reported to be hurt.

The crash is under investigation by the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office. The Tri Community Fire Department assisted on the scene.

