5 people hurt at fireworks show in Sparta

By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Five people are reported to have been hurt at a fireworks show in Sparta.

According to information from Fire Chief Mike Arnold, Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District, on July 4, 2023, at the fireworks show in Sparta towards the end of the show five people sustained non-life-threatening injuries from a 25 shot cake that may have been faulty.

The Chief adds that the Fire Department always provides and does a secure safety zone in and around the show. At this time, it appears that one of the displays mortar burned through the side and may have caused four of the other mortars to tip over and discharge at ground level in the Northerly direction.

Chief Arnold said the company records the show and is awaiting the footage to confirm what happened.

