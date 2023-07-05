Authorities identify person in Jackson County fatal crash
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOWN OF FRANKLIN, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are naming the person who died after a rollover crash in the Town of Franklin Saturday afternoon.
Updated information from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office identifies the driver as 56-year-old Kevin Mitskogen of Black River Falls.
According to initial crash information from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on County Road C around 2:10 p.m.
Sergeant Evan Mazur says it appears a wild animal may have contributed to the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
