Authorities identify person in Jackson County fatal crash

File photo of ambulance.
File photo of ambulance.
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOWN OF FRANKLIN, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are naming the person who died after a rollover crash in the Town of Franklin Saturday afternoon.

Updated information from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office identifies the driver as 56-year-old Kevin Mitskogen of Black River Falls.

According to initial crash information from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on County Road C around 2:10 p.m.

Sergeant Evan Mazur says it appears a wild animal may have contributed to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

