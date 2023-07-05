Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin CEO resigns

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin is announcing the resignation of Wesley Escondo, CEO of the organization.

According to information from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin, Escondo has accepted a President and CEO position with the Eau Claire Community Foundation, and his departure will be effective as of Aug. 5, 2023.

“We are grateful for Wesley’s exceptional leadership and his tireless commitment to our mission,” Dawn Yarrington, President of the Executive Board at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin, said. “His strategic vision and steadfast dedication have positioned our organization for continued success. We sincerely thank him for his years of service and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

The search for a new CEO is underway.

