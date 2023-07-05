Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin CEO resigns

Wesley Escondo
Wesley Escondo(COURTESY: Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin is announcing the resignation of Wesley Escondo, CEO of the organization.

According to information from Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin, Escondo has accepted a President and CEO position with the Eau Claire Community Foundation, and his departure will be effective as of Aug. 5, 2023.

“We are grateful for Wesley’s exceptional leadership and his tireless commitment to our mission,” Dawn Yarrington, President of the Executive Board at Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northwestern Wisconsin, said. “His strategic vision and steadfast dedication have positioned our organization for continued success. We sincerely thank him for his years of service and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”

The search for a new CEO is underway.

Additional information is available HERE.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This years firework show in Eau Claire has a new location, and organizers of the event worked...
Preparations for Eau Claire’s firework show
It is not clear what will happen to the future of the property.
EC Official: Regency Inn & Suites not being sold to Tommy’s Car Wash

Latest News

Crash
1 person dead, 1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Sawyer County
Ambulance
2 people hurt after 2-vehicle crash in Pierce County
Gov. Evers signs biennial budget 2023-25
Gov. Evers signs biennial budget with dozens of line-item vetoes
5 hurt at Sparta fireworks show
5 people hurt at fireworks show in Sparta