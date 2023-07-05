SPOONER, Wis. (WEAU) - The 69th Heart of the North Spooner Rodeo will run July 6-8 at the Washburn County Fairgrounds.

The event features rodeos each night at 7:30 p.m.

Professional rodeo’s top competitors from around the country will be in Spooner to vie for points and prize money.

Cowboys and women barrel racers from around the Midwest and beyond travel to Spooner each year.

The Spooner Rodeo Parade gets underway on Saturday with more than 100 units.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.