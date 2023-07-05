Jackson County Sheriff gives update to death investigation

TOWN OF ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera is giving an update to a Jackson County death investigation.

In an update, the Sheriff names the person whose death is under investigation as 55-year-old Andrew Frechette of Beaver Dam, Wis. The Sheriff says no additional information will be given at this time.

According to information from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, June 30, 2023, around 1:54 a.m., authorities received a report of an “unresponsive male” in a vehicle in the parking lot of Jimmy’s InBetween Gentlemen’s Club on US Highway 12 in the Town of Alma.

The Sheriff says Sheriff’s Deputies and Black River Falls Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and determined the “unresponsive male” was dead. The death is considered suspicious, and a death investigation is being conducted by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, with the help of the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, you are asked to call the Jackson County Communications Center at 715-284-5357. You can also report a tip to Jackson County Crimestoppers either at jacksoncountycrimestoppers.com or P3tips.com, or by calling 1-800-228-3203, extension 199. There is an option of remaining anonymous.

