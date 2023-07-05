No one hurt after structure fire in La Crosse County

TOWN OF MEDARY, Wis. (WEAU) - No one is reported to be hurt after a structure fire in La Crosse County.

At 11:55 p.m. on July 4, 2023, La Crosse Fire Department crews responded to a house fire on Timber Crest Drive in the Town of Medary.

According to information from La Crosse Fire Department, the family was home at the time of the fire and evacuated while calling 911. All residents and pets made it out safely while fire crews were on the way. Crews arrived and began attacking the fire. The fire, believed to have started on the outside of the home, spread to the attic making it more difficult for fire crews to completely extinguish it. Once initial flames were put out, crews searched for any additional extension finding heavy smoke and hot spots still in the attic.

The La Crosse Fire Department says during the incident, Holmen and Shelby Fire Departments were called for mutual aid. The home sustained heavy damage displacing the family. They have been connected to the Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Assisting La Crosse Fire Department was Xcel Energy, La Crosse County Sheriff, Holmen Fire, Shelby Fire, and the La Crosse County Dispatch Team.

