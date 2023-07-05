Parade of Homes People’s Choice winners announced

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association is announcing the People’s Choice Award winners for the 2023 Parade of Homes.

According to information from Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association, the People’s Choice Awards were selected by the public who ranked the homes they visited.

The 2023 People’s Choice Winners are:

Category I (Twin Homes): C&M Home Builders and Real Estate – House #3: (1307 Juniper Place, Eau Claire)

Category II (Under $500,000): Wurzer Builders Inc – House #6: (5068 Timber Bluff Drive, Eau Claire)

Category III ($500,000-650,000): Brunkow Builders Inc – House #4 (1580 Southern Hills Court, Altoona)

Category IV (Over $650,000): Holzinger Homes LLC – House #7 (S7716 Crestview Drive, Eau Claire)

Category V (Remodels): Brooks Home Renovations LLC – House #B (2302 Welsh Court, Eau Claire)

Additional information is available

The Chippewa Valley Home Builders Association adds that virtual tours of both the in-person and virtual homes are now available to view. To view, visit www.ParadeOfHomesCV.com, click on Browse Homes, select the home you would like to view and then click on ‘View 3D Tour.’

