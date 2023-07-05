Rainworks Bingo splashes back into Downtown Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A weeks-long event combining getting outside, connecting the community with area businesses, and bingo is splashing back into downtown Eau Claire.

For the third year, the Eau Claire Morning Rotary Club is putting on Rainworks Bingo.

Anyone looking to get involved can pick up a bingo card at one of the 14 participating downtown businesses.

Invisible images have been stenciled on the ground in front of the locations using concrete sealer.

To find them, you’ll need to bring some water to splash on the ground.

After you’ve revealed the image, you can bring your bingo card inside the business for a sticker to put on your bingo card.

After you’ve filled up the bingo card, you can mail it to the Eau Claire Morning Rotary Club for a chance to win a prize.

For more information and a list of participating businesses,

