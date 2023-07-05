Storms gradually exit tonight with cooler and drier air returning the next few days

Scattered thunderstorms are again flaring up this evening here in Western Wisconsin, out ahead of a weak front just to the west. Though the overall severe risk is low, storms may still be capable of producing some hail and gusty winds. Pepin County was even under a tornado warning earlier this evening, but chances for a tornado remain low in the current set up. In addition, any of these storms will be capable of producing heavy rainfall. We will have to wait and see if the Eau Claire fireworks will be impacted by these storms. Later tonight it should start to dry out with still a mostly cloudy sky and lows in the 60s, while remaining muggy. Behind the front cooler air will take hold, and dew points will gradually drop during the day Wednesday. This will help to make it feel less humid as time wears on. A few scattered showers and storms will remain possible for southern areas, while the Chippewa Valley should see the clouds give way to some sunshine into the afternoon. Highs will be a touch below average, staying in the 70s.

Drier weather returns as front slides farther east. (weau)

The last few days of the week will be dry with sunshine and just a few scattered clouds. An upper level low will be spinning over Central Canada through the weekend, keeping us in a pattern that will lead to near average temperatures. Weak high pressure should also hold on, with dry weather prevailing. Thursday will be mostly sunny with a mix of sun and clouds Friday. Highs in the 70s will rise back to around 80 by Friday. The weekend is looking largely dry, with just a chance for a shower or thunderstorm by late Sunday. Temperatures will be seasonable, though we look to warm at least a few more degrees to wrap up the weekend. The next front will be dropping into the Upper Midwest heading into early next week, increasing our chances for showers and storms, though timing right now remains iffy. The best chances currently look to come next Tuesday.

