Zumbathon supports Chippewa Valley instructor fighting cancer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -A 90-minute Zumba dance party will double as a fundraiser for a Zumba instructor battling breast cancer in the Chippewa Valley.

On Saturday, July 8 Jammin’ for Jen, a Zumbathon fundraiser, will be held at the Eau Claire Indoor Sports Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will feature a bake sale, a silent auction, and Zumba. Proceeds will be used to help Zumba instructor, Jen Schrader, as she battles cancer. One of the event planners, Cindy Peterson, said that the Zumbathon reflects Jen’s personality.

“She has been licensed to teach for seven years and the spirit and energy that she brings to her classes and the community by doing Zumba is something we wanted to replicate and bring to this event because we know that spreading those positive vibes are things that can really support and encourage people,” Peterson said.

Registration for the event is currently $20 and will go up to $25 at the door on the day of the event. Payment will be accepted in cash to Peterson or through the PayPal name “jammin4jen.” For further event details click here. To donate to Jen’s GoFundMe click here.

