Authorities give update to Sunday morning Sparta house fire

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are giving an update on a house fire in Sparta Sunday morning that left one person hurt.

According to information from Fire Chief Mike Arnold, Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District, the cause and origin of the early morning house fire in the city of Sparta on Sunday upon further investigation was illegal use of drugs and a heating device. The occupant of the home received 2nd degree burns and was taken to a La Crosse hospital and later taken to the Madison Burn Center.

Chief Mike Arnold says the home is insured and the Fire Department along with the City will be working with the owners and the insurance company on razing the house as the home was extensively damaged.

According to initial information of the fire from Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District, around 3:45 a.m., first responders arrived at the fire on the 400 block of West Montgomery Street.

Chief Arnold said heavy smoke and flames were coming out of the home. The occupant of the home was attempting to put out the fire with a garden hose and sustained 2nd degree burns. That person was taken to a La Crosse hospital. A dog was also able to get out of the house without injuries.

The home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. A motorhome parked next to the house also sustained fire damage.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.