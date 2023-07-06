Authorities give update to Sunday morning Sparta house fire

Sparta house fire
Sparta house fire(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTA, Wis. (WEAU) - Authorities are giving an update on a house fire in Sparta Sunday morning that left one person hurt.

According to information from Fire Chief Mike Arnold, Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District, the cause and origin of the early morning house fire in the city of Sparta on Sunday upon further investigation was illegal use of drugs and a heating device. The occupant of the home received 2nd degree burns and was taken to a La Crosse hospital and later taken to the Madison Burn Center.

Chief Mike Arnold says the home is insured and the Fire Department along with the City will be working with the owners and the insurance company on razing the house as the home was extensively damaged.

According to initial information of the fire from Erv’s Sparta Area Fire Protection District, around 3:45 a.m., first responders arrived at the fire on the 400 block of West Montgomery Street.

Chief Arnold said heavy smoke and flames were coming out of the home. The occupant of the home was attempting to put out the fire with a garden hose and sustained 2nd degree burns. That person was taken to a La Crosse hospital. A dog was also able to get out of the house without injuries.

The home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage. A motorhome parked next to the house also sustained fire damage.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickup trucks hits squad car in Buffalo County
2 people hurt after pickup truck hits squad car in Buffalo County
Investigation
Jackson County Sheriff gives update to death investigation
File photo of ambulance.
Authorities identify person in Jackson County fatal crash
5 hurt at Sparta fireworks show
5 people hurt at fireworks show in Sparta
Crash
1 person dead, 1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Sawyer County

Latest News

Taylor Schabusiness at a court hearing, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Schabusiness: Judge grants motion for new competency evaluation, murder trial won’t be delayed
Regency Inn & Suites
Regency Inn & Suites owners release statement regarding future of the property
Fore A Great Cause (7/6/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (7/6/23)