Chippewa Falls YMCA prepares to tee off “Fore A Great Cause”

Golfers gather to tee off in support of the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign.
Golfers gather to tee off in support of the YMCA Strong Kids Campaign.
By Ellie Casterline
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Chippewa Falls YMCA will be teeing off an annual golf outing to help fund the cost of a YMCA membership for families in need.

The 2023 Chippewa Falls YMCA Golf Outing: Fore A Great Cause will take place on Thursday, July 20th at the Lake Wissota Golf Course. The event will run from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. and will include the chance to win prizes while on the course from contests including longest drive, shortest putt, and closest to pin.

Participants get to choose from different levels of sponsorships and all proceeds support the YMCA Kid Strong Campaign which provides YMCA memberships for youth in need.

For more information on the event and registration contact Chippewa Falls YMCA Communications Director, Jim Ignarski, at jignarski@ymca-cv.org.

