DHS seeking public input regarding JUUL settlement funds

WI (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is seeking public input regarding JUUL settlement funds.

According to information from Wis. DHS, Wis. DHS is set to hold three listening sessions and offer an online survey in effort to gather ideas from the public and partners regarding how to use nearly $15 million over the next five to nine years to reverse the harm caused by electronic nicotine delivery devices, also known as e-cigarettes or vapes.

Wis. DHS officials say the funds are from a multi-state settlement reached with JUUL Labs.

“Wisconsin has made great strides in keeping kids from becoming addicted to nicotine; however, JUUL’s predatory marketing made vaping attractive to youth and has driven an increase in youth exposure and addiction to nicotine,” Kirsten Johnson, DHS Secretary-Designee, said. “We are grateful to Attorney General Josh Kaul for securing these dollars for Wisconsin to prevent and reverse the effects vaping has had on our young people.”

Dates and times of the virtual listening sessions are slated for:

Tuesday, July 25, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Monday, July 31, 2023, from 10:00 p.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

According to information from Wis. DHS, recommendations can be submitted through an online survey. The deadline for submitting the survey is Aug. 16, 2023.

The English version of the Survey is available HERE. The Spanish version of the Survey is available HERE.

Additional information is available HERE.

