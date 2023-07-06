Governor Evers highlights Boys and Girls Club

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Thursday, as a continuation of his statewide tour on the 2023-25 Biennial Budget, Governor Tony Evers made an appearance at the Greater Chippewa Valley Boys and Girls Club.

The visit honors millions of dollars provided to Boys and Girls Clubs across Wisconsin to help assist needy families, and overall bolster the work clubs do assisting kids, something Evers notes has been a major focus of the recent Biennial Budget.

“We are fortunate enough to have the opportunity to increase the amount of money we have in the budget for the Boys and Girls Club,” Evers said. “We’ve been supporting their work with especially kids in middle school and high school for years, and we’re going to continue doing that.”

The Boys and Girls Club budgeting is part of Evers’s overarching theme of funding for local community needs, including a veto approving 400 years of increasing budgets for public schools.

“There’s a lot of changes that happen along the way that they need to adapt to, but at the end of the day, they’re our future, and having some guarantee that there’s going to be some increase 400 years from now, I think that’s important,” Evers said.

Chippewa Valley Boys and Girls Club officials were thankful for Governor Evers’s visit, and what it means to local contributors to their capital campaign.

“The capital campaign here in Chippewa Falls, we’re very fortunate to be redoing our programming space, making a dedicated teen area to help attract, and retain those teens, because that’s a vital age when you talk about growth and development in those years,” said Greater Chippewa Valley Boys and Girls Club CEO Jeff Jaeger. “The budget shows to the audience of the community who helped us with the facility that you’re referencing in terms of our capital campaign that the government sees the benefit of our impact.”

The Governor’s funding will also assist staff in creating programming for the youth that attend.

“It’s really about the mentorships and academic gap that we’re trying to close by partnering with our school districts, making sure the kids have the resources and tools so they can be good citizens,” Jaeger said.

As the Club and its members welcome the new funding, Jaeger emphasized the open nature of the Club to the Chippewa Valley community.

“I think it’s really important that as we’re celebrating the budget today, that the community knows that the club is here for all kids,” Jaeger stated. “

Not just my kids, your kids, the neighbor kids: We’re really encompassing everyone. Anyone can benefit from the programming that we offer, the academic support and the mentorship. It’s a safe place that your kids can thrive no matter where they’re at. We’ll meet them where they’re at today, and make sure that they have great futures as a result of their time with us.”

The Greater Chippewa Valley Club is tentatively planning their completed renovations by October, but notes community members will be informed of a groundbreaking ceremony when they are complete.

