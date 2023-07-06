Lake Altoona District receives $500K for sand removal

By WEAU Staff and Jeff Ralph
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - The Lake Altoona District is getting a boost thanks to Governor Tony Evers’ new budget.

The District has received $500,000 from the state’s budget to address the issue of sand accumulation along the bottom of the lake.

The money is anticipated to be spent installing the $1.2 million bedload sediment collector that Lake Altoona received from Ohio earlier this year. The project aims to restore the Lake’s ecological balance. Once installed, the sediment collector is expected to cost one tenth that of traditional dredging.

A study using a smaller collector will be conducted next month to find out if the large collector will work for Lake Altoona.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

