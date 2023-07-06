Pablo Center hosts its first Wisconsin Shakespeare Festival

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - For the first time, the Pablo Center at the Confluence is hosting the Wisconsin Shakespeare Festival.

The festival will provide a variety of artistic and educational endeavors including a young performers troupe, workshops for the public, and a performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Caitlin Lopez, Director of this production of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” said this play was chosen for a reason.

“It’s such an accessible, fun production and it’s also something that I think makes Shakespeare really easy to understand because its language is still very accessible even though it’s extremely poetic,” Lopez said. “With this production, we’re really trying to play into how fun it is and how wacky and ridiculous and crazy and passionate the writing, the production, the modern production of that can be.”

Lopez said she loves working with classical texts because it is a connection to our past and present while dealing in universal emotions.

Performances for A Midsummer Night’s Dream are July 6-9 and July 13-16. More information about the Wisconsin Shakespeare Festival can be found here.

