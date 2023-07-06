Pleasant, comfortable summer weather to finish out the week

After some beneficial rainfall through the holiday, the weather has continued to dry out today as dew points slowly drop from the 60s down into the 50s. This will make for a more comfortable night, and a good opportunity to switch from the AC over to some natural cooling with open windows. Any clouds will give way to a mainly clear sky with light northerly flow. Temperatures will drop to the lower 50s by early Thursday. Some great weather will follow for Thursday as high pressure sits to the west. Light northwest breezes will develop, and after plenty of sunshine, scattered clouds are likely to show up for the afternoon as highs top out in the very comfortable mid 70s. Add to that dew points in the 40s and it will feel great!

High pressure covers the Midwest (weau)

Another cool night will lead us into early Friday with lows ranging from the 40s to low 50s. A nice rebound will follow however, as temperatures make a run back up towards 80 Friday afternoon. Sunshine is likely to mix with increasing cloud cover through the day, but it will likely remain dry. A few showers will be sliding through Minnesota out ahead of the next front just to the northwest. There is a chance we may see a few of these work into Western Wisconsin Friday night. Otherwise a generally dry forecast is likely to play out over the weekend. The same front is expected to slowly work through the state Saturday into Sunday with isolated showers and thunderstorms. We look to see near average temperatures, with Sunday being the warmer of the two weekend days, in the low and mid 80s. Really our next best chances for showers and storms holds off until early next week as a stronger front pushes down from the northwest. Timing differences are evident right now, with at least slight chances for rain next Monday and Tuesday.

