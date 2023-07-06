Regency Inn & Suites owners release statement regarding future of the property

I can confirm the proposed Purchase Agreement has been terminated by the Purchasers. This occurred within the Purchaser’s Due Diligence period and did not require the Purchaser provide a specific reason for termination of the Purchase Agreement.

Representatives of the Regency remain in close contact with the City Attorney's Office to keep the City up to date on the status of the site and its current and potential future use. The hotel's owner has been working with area social service and housing agencies to relocate persons who have been staying at the hotel. Nearly all have successfully transitioned to new housing. The hotel remains open for overnight guests.

While there is no specific timeline for completion of a sale, the property is being actively marketed. The hotel owner and the City continue to work diligently to reach resolution on the future of the property. This is all the information I can provide at this time. Thank you. Tim O’Brien