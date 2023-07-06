Regency Inn & Suites owners release statement regarding future of the property

Regency Inn & Suites
Regency Inn & Suites(WEAU)
By WEAU Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The owners of Regency Inn & Suites released the following statement through their Eau Claire Law Firm regarding the future of the property.

Earlier this week, it was learned Wisco’s, right across the street from Regency Inn & Suites, is staying open. Additionally, an Eau Claire city official confirmed that the city has been informed that the sale to a car wash is not going forward.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pickup trucks hits squad car in Buffalo County
2 people hurt after pickup truck hits squad car in Buffalo County
Investigation
Jackson County Sheriff gives update to death investigation
File photo of ambulance.
Authorities identify person in Jackson County fatal crash
5 hurt at Sparta fireworks show
5 people hurt at fireworks show in Sparta
Crash
1 person dead, 1 hurt after motorcycle crash in Sawyer County

Latest News

Sparta house fire
Authorities give update to Sunday morning Sparta house fire
Taylor Schabusiness at a court hearing, Thursday, July 6, 2023.
Schabusiness: Judge grants motion for new competency evaluation, murder trial won’t be delayed
Fore A Great Cause (7/6/23)
SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (7/6/23)