EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Express look to open their second half of the Northwoods League season with a sweep of the Thunder Bay Border Cats.

Plus, Hank and George Munson of Eleva-Strum commit to play baseball at Century College.

Finally, Bateaux FC battles Leon FC in the UPSL semifinals.

Copyright 2023 WEAU. All rights reserved.